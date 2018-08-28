Teen driver airlifted to hospital with head injury

Emergency services are at a crash on Bangalow Rd, Richmond Hill.

Emergency services are at a crash on Bangalow Rd, Richmond Hill. Hamish Broome

UPDATE, 2.40pm: THE teenage driver of a car involved in a two vehicle crash is suffering serious injuries and is being transported to a Gold Coast hospital.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said the 17-year-old was suffering some seizures when he was loaded into the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

"The 17-year-old appeared to be one of the drivers in a high-speed crash with another vehicle," he said.

"He has a head injury, is having seizures, a chest and an abdominal injury, with paramedics taking spinal precautions and have out him under sedation."

The rescue helicopter lifted off from the crash site on Bangalow Rd north of Lismore just after 2pm.

"It is understood the other driver, a 60-year-old man, suffered chest pains but was assessed at the scene and did not require hospitalisation," he said.

UPDATE, 2pm: A WITNESS to the Bangalow Rd crash said it appeared one of the cars involved had gone over an embankment.

An Ambulance Media spokesman said three ambulances had completed their jobs and left the scene.

Chopper at crash: The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter takes a patient to hospital after the Richmond Hill crash.

He said one ambulance was still at the scene of the two vehicle crash.

"The chopper has not left yet as one patient is still being loaded onto the helicopter," he said.

"It is not known if they will be flown to the Lismore Base Hospital or a Gold Coast hospital."

Traffic is being allowed through on a contra flow.

Original story: EMERGENCY services are on scene at a two car crash on Bangalow Rd near at Richmond Hill.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said the incident was serious with multiple ambulance crews on scene.

"About 12.25pm on Bangalow Rd a couple of kilometres north of Richmond Hill Rd, we have four ambulance road crews in attendance at a two car accident," he said.

"The Westpac Life Saver Helicopter has been assigned to the incident also."

The spokesman said there were two people in each car.

"One patient in one car appears to be having seizures and are in a very serious condition," he said.

"They are currently being treated by paramedics at the moment and will likely be transpired by the helicopter."

The male driver of the other vehicle is also in a serious condition.

The 60-year-old man is reportedly experiencing chest pains.

More to come.