AN elderly person was airlifted to hospital after suffering complications from a cardiac episode yesterday afternoon.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was called to Seventeen Seventy at 2.40pm to treat the patient in their 70s.

The patient was treated on board the Rescue 300 and flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.