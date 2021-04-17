RESCHEDULED: When John Butler will return to Bundy
After a series of border closures, last minute postponements and unavoidable delays, one of Australia’s highest selling independent artists of all time has officially announced the details of his forthcoming national tour this May.
John Butler will head to Bundaberg’s Moncrieff Entertainment Centre next month as part of his national tour and will also stop in other regional areas including Gladstone, Toowoomba and Rockhampton.
While February and March saw the multi-ARIA award winner playing alongside The Teskey Brothers, Cat Empire, Boy and Bear and Montaigne in a huge celebration of roots, folk and Latin sounds as part of the Summersalt Festival through many regional areas, the new national tour will focus on beautiful city theatres for a more intimate setting.
“I’m really, really looking forward to this tour,” he said.
“ It’s been a wacky ol’ year for all of us in so many ways and to be able to go out and play music for the community and myself feels like a bit of good healing.
“When I take a look around the world and see how hard some folks are doing it at the moment this feels like a huge privilege.”
John’s Bundaberg show will mark the first time he’s played at the venue as a solo act.
In this brand new live show, John will be sharing stories from the road and from his heart and playing songs from his vast catalogue which spans almost a quarter of a century.
Tickets for the show will go on sale at 9am on Monday on John Butler’s website and local venues.
Queensland concert dates
FRIDAY 21 MAY – QPAC – BRISBANE, YUGGERA, QLD
SATURDAY 22 MAY – MUNRO MARTIN PARKLANDS – CAIRNS, YIDINJDJI, QLD
TUESDAY 25 MAY – GLADSTONE ENTERTAINMENT CONVENTION CENTRE – GLADSTONE, GURENG GURENG, QLD
WEDNESDAY 26 MAY – MONCRIEFF ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE – BUNDABERG, GURENG GURENG, QLD
THURSDAY 27 MAY – PILBEAM THEATRE – ROCKHAMPTON, DARUMBAL QLD
SATURDAY 29 MAY – EMPIRE THEATRE – TOOWOOMBA, BARUNGGAM QLD
