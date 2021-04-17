RESCHEDULED: When John Butler will return to Bundy

After Brisbane's recent lockdown caused John Butler to postpone his Bundaberg show, the Aussie music icon has rescheduled his gig at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre for late May.

After a series of border closures, last minute postponements and unavoidable delays, one of Australia’s highest selling independent artists of all time has officially announced the details of his forthcoming national tour this May.

John Butler will head to Bundaberg’s Moncrieff Entertainment Centre next month as part of his national tour and will also stop in other regional areas including Gladstone, Toowoomba and Rockhampton.

While February and March saw the multi-ARIA award winner playing alongside The Teskey Brothers, Cat Empire, Boy and Bear and Montaigne in a huge celebration of roots, folk and Latin sounds as part of the Summersalt Festival through many regional areas, the new national tour will focus on beautiful city theatres for a more intimate setting.

It will be the first time John Butler performs at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre as a solo act.

“I’m really, really looking forward to this tour,” he said.

“ It’s been a wacky ol’ year for all of us in so many ways and to be able to go out and play music for the community and myself feels like a bit of good healing.

“When I take a look around the world and see how hard some folks are doing it at the moment this feels like a huge privilege.”

John’s Bundaberg show will mark the first time he’s played at the venue as a solo act.

In this brand new live show, John will be sharing stories from the road and from his heart and playing songs from his vast catalogue which spans almost a quarter of a century.

Tickets for the show will go on sale at 9am on Monday on John Butler’s website and local venues.

Queensland concert dates

FRIDAY 21 MAY – QPAC – BRISBANE, YUGGERA, QLD

SATURDAY 22 MAY – MUNRO MARTIN PARKLANDS – CAIRNS, YIDINJDJI, QLD

TUESDAY 25 MAY – GLADSTONE ENTERTAINMENT CONVENTION CENTRE – GLADSTONE, GURENG GURENG, QLD

WEDNESDAY 26 MAY – MONCRIEFF ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE – BUNDABERG, GURENG GURENG, QLD

THURSDAY 27 MAY – PILBEAM THEATRE – ROCKHAMPTON, DARUMBAL QLD

SATURDAY 29 MAY – EMPIRE THEATRE – TOOWOOMBA, BARUNGGAM QLD

