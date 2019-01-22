Request for no charges at Easter event

DOG SHOW: Max Winch and Dirty Harry at the Bundaberg Canine Club's Easter Eggstravaganza in 2016. The group is requesting Bundaberg Regional Council waive its fees for this year's event.

DOG SHOW: Max Winch and Dirty Harry at the Bundaberg Canine Club's Easter Eggstravaganza in 2016. The group is requesting Bundaberg Regional Council waive its fees for this year's event. Mike Knott BUN270316DOG5

A LOCAL community group is requesting Bundaberg Regional Council waive all fees involved in its Easter show.

At yesterday's council briefing meeting, community and environment general manager Gavin Steele raised the request by Bundaberg Canine Club.

Mr Steele said the group had held the annually show at the recreation grounds since it was moved from the old show grounds.

People from all over Australia and seven international judges would be attending and camping at the event.

He said the club was "forced to move” to the new grounds when the Multiplex was built and "some commitments were given to them when it did”.

The council's fees to use the grounds come to a total of $1831 plus a $500 bond.

He said given the group's situation was unique, and it had incurred more costs when it moved, he recommended the group to pay for the bond but the council waive its fees.

Councillor Judy Peters questioned if the group would still pay its camp fees and Mr Steele said it would be included in the fees waived.

Councillor Helen Blackburn also questioned if the group would be on-charging the camp fees and making money out of it by doing so?

Cr Blackburn asked for an alternate recommendation for the club to pay some sort of fee, stating in the end it would be the ratepayers' money used to clean the facilities afterwards.

"There is a cost to our staff... I believe there should be a payment ... and the ratepayers would expect we are not giving things away for free,” Cr Blackburn said.

Then, councillor Greg Barnes queried if the event would boost tourism to region.

Mr Steele said he would clarify the costs and the number of people it would bring to the region before the ordinary meeting next week.

Mayor Jack Dempsey excused himself from the meeting as he is a member of the club. The matter will be decided on at next week's ordinary meeting.