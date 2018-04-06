Republicans to welcome Prince

PRINCE Charles might be expecting a warm, country welcome from many Bundaberg locals today, but one he wouldn't have foreseen will be from Australian Republic Movement Queensland convener Andrew Fraser.

The ARM campaign is for Australia to be an independent nation free from British rule, and Mr Fraser is in Bundaberg to meet with local members and welcome the Prince as a prominent member of the British Royal Family, but not as Australia's future head of state.

"The Queen is literally a living legend and I recognise the work that members of the royal family, including Prince Charles, have done over the years,” he said. "But he and members of his family should not play any role in Australia's system of government.

"We are an independent country, and we should have a constitution which reflects that, not one in which our head of state is a member of the British Royal Family.”

Mr Fraser said if he had the chance to talk to the prince he would like to know what his plan was for Australia's future.

"I'd ask him what sort of head of state he will be, or if he plans to pass it straight down to his kids,” he said.

"Prince Charles has a deep interest in organic farming, and that's great, but is that something he will encourage Australia to develop further?

"How active will he be in the governing of Australia?”

Mr Fraser has the utmost respect for the royal family but said the younger generation viewed the royals as "do-good celebrities” that were not critical to Australia's future.

"If you were to start from scratch in designing a system of government for Australia today, and remember over half of Australians right now are either born overseas or had parents who were, it's highly unlikely that you would have a member of a hereditary monarchy from Great Britain as our head of state, yet that's what we have at the moment,” he said.

"This isn't personal... but the fact that Australia is something of a constitutional monarchy is at odds with our national character of egalitarianism and equality.” The fact that 32 of the 51 countries competing at the Commonwealth Games had already separated from the Empire proved to Mr Fraser it was Australia's time.

"History isn't static, it changes, it evolves. What we're proposing is evolutionary, not revolutionary.”

Mr Fraser said his conversations with Bundaberg residents had been positive even though there was no overwhelming support for the movement.

"Bundaberg is a conservative town socially, and I expect reservations from residents, but what we envision will have minimal change as an independent country,” he said.

"Younger people in particular are receptive to the message, but I respect the fact that many older Australians feel a sympathy for the monarchy.

"Our members in Bundaberg will continue to push the republic message, but respectfully so.”