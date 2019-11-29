Reports show Paradise Dam is rotten to its core

PARADISE Dam has numerous faults including the bonding between layers of roller compacted concrete which would be dangerous during extreme flooding events.

A technical report said this was due to faults in construction and not because of a low level of paste used in the roller-compacted concrete.

Yesterday the dam’s owner Sunwater released five technical reports including from GHD and by American engineering company Tatro-Hinds.

Wide Bay politicians and policy makers were scrambling to make sense of the technical terminology, but they indicate faulty construction, bedrock, and joint shear strength.

Sunwater chairwoman Leith Boully said the reports showed there was an issue with the bonds between the lawyers of roller compacted concrete.

“The bonding issue, when considered alongside the potential for scouring downstream and undermining of the dam, as well as failure through the rock foundation beneath the dam, determined that there was no realist option other than that essential works be undertaken immediately,” Ms Boully said.

A technical review report said organisation of equipment, personnel and the placing of roller-compacted concrete “had the potential” of contributing to poor lift surface bond strengths.

“There was evidence that multiple layers had been discontinued at several different locations which created multiple shoulders susceptible to poor compaction and the potential for ‘rock pockets’ – uncompacted roller-compacted concrete – to be covered over and not properly prepared to receive the next lift.

“There were obvious large expanses of dried out surfaces with little or often no water curing visible.

“There were also areas where the old lift surfaces were being contaminated by traffic, dust and debris.

“Whether or not these conditions were mitigated before new roller-compacted concrete was placed on those surfaces cannot be ascertained from photos but suggests the possibility of those areas not having been properly prepared.”

Sunwater’s overview report said that Building Queensland was going through an assessment process to determine what should be done to strengthen the dam.

It could return the dam to its full storage capacity, although even by doing this it would not meet the Australian National Committee on Large Dam’s safety standards.

The dam could be decommissioned.

Or, the dam’s spillway could be reduced from between five to 10 metres.

The State Government announced that the spillway would be reduced by five metres when it received confirmation that the dam would be structurally unsound in extreme weather events.

GHD advised that the dam should be lowered by 10 metres, and that by doing so the dam would be below the tolerable risk line.

A longer primary stilling basin with training walls, erosion protection on the right bank, and stability improvements would be needed.