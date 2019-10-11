Menu
Pea-sized hail at Mount Perry.

Weather

Reports of pea-sized hail in Bundy region

Rhylea Millar
11th Oct 2019 7:39 AM
ORIGINAL STORY 9AM: THE SKIES of Bundaberg are about to open.

As the black clouds roll in, pea-sized hail has been reported as falling in Mt Perry.

 




 

The Bureau of Meterorology has forecast more than 20mm of rain to hit the region over the next 36 hours.

More details to come.

 




 




 

 

ORIGINAL STORY 9AM: BUNDABERG can expect to feel a bit of relief from the higher temperatures the region faced this week, with a weekend forecast full of rain.

A spokesperson for BOM said an upper trough was moving through Queensland today, with showers and a possible thunderstorm expected today and tomorrow.

The max temperature over the next two days is forecast to reach 25°

Showers and possible thunderstorms are expected to continue well into Saturday afternoon and evening.

 

Conditions are set to clear by Sunday, with a bright and sunny day and a max temp of 28°.

Next week's forecast is set to be clear and dry.

