Reports of fatality after car bursts into flames

Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.

A ROAD is blocked, with police crews on the scene, following an accident that left a car in flames and a person with critical injuries.

Paramedics were called to the scene on Glamorgan Vale Road at 10:17am, where a patient was treated for critical injuries.

Police sources have been unable to confirm how many vehicles were involved in the incident, but have stated a car was on fire.

Drivers in the area are advised to seek alternate routes.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

On Scene News Australia is reporting the crash as a fatality.