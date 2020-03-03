Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.
Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.
News

Reports of fatality after car bursts into flames

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
3rd Mar 2020 12:18 PM | Updated: 12:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROAD is blocked, with police crews on the scene, following an accident that left a car in flames and a person with critical injuries.

Paramedics were called to the scene on Glamorgan Vale Road at 10:17am, where a patient was treated for critical injuries.

Police sources have been unable to confirm how many vehicles were involved in the incident, but have stated a car was on fire.

Drivers in the area are advised to seek alternate routes.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

On Scene News Australia is reporting the crash as a fatality.

car fire glamorgan vale road road accident
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Farmers and workers rally to save Paradise Dam

        premium_icon WATCH: Farmers and workers rally to save Paradise Dam

        News 'Save Paradise': It’s a simply message and one farmers and workers alike hope get through after a protest this morning.

        • 3rd Mar 2020 11:30 AM
        Prisoner allegedly drugged and raped inmate

        premium_icon Prisoner allegedly drugged and raped inmate

        News Inmate allegedly raped after coffee left him ‘zoned out’

        Tributes flow for Evie following weekend tragedy

        premium_icon Tributes flow for Evie following weekend tragedy

        News Tributes flow for Evangeline Laura Watts-Marshall