Reports of counterfeit notes in region

POLICE WARN: Reports of counterfeit notes, particularly $50 notes, in the Childers and Maryborough areas. Contributed

POLICE have recently received reports of counterfeit notes, particularly $50 notes, in the Childers and Maryborough areas.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said it's a timely reminder to be vigilant when receiving money.

Snr Const Duncan said the following tips can help you decide if a banknote seems real or fake:

What does it feel like? Counterfeit notes may feel much thicker or thinner compared to a genuine banknote.

Look for the Coat of Arms - If you hold the banknote to the light, you should see the Australian Coat of Arms (number 2 on the picture above).

Look for the Star - Diamond-shaped patterns are printed inside a circle on both sides of the banknote.

Check the Window - Check the window is clear and cannot be rubbed off, and also the patterns are the same as genuine banknotes.

Feel the dark printing- The black and shaded areas are printed with a special raised ink that can be felt with your finger.

Check the print quality - The background on banknotes should be sharp and clear as well, so look for irregularities like colour differences, blurring, thicker or thinner lines, and so on.

If you come across a counterfeit banknote, police urge you to report it immediately to police, touch the suspect banknote as little as possible and store it in an envelope and note any relevant information, such as how it came into your possession.

You have the right to refuse to accept a banknote if you have concerns about it.

However, police do not recommend you take any actions that may put yourself or others at risk.

For more information on spotting counterfeit banknotes see the RBA website https://bit.ly/1ye5olZ.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or you can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.