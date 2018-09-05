Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United has reportedly accepted to pay a fine corresponding to 60 per cent of the amount he allegedly hid from the taxman. Picture: Getty Images
Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United has reportedly accepted to pay a fine corresponding to 60 per cent of the amount he allegedly hid from the taxman. Picture: Getty Images
Soccer

Jose Mourinho to admit tax evasion

by AFP
5th Sep 2018 8:10 AM

MANCHESTER United manager Jose Mourinho is set to admit to a Spanish court investigating him that he evaded 3.3 million euros ($5.3 million) in tax while coaching Real Madrid, Spanish daily El Mundo reported Tuesday.

The 55-year-old Portuguese is accused of committing tax fraud in 2011 and 2012, prosecutors said last year.

 

He has reportedly accepted to pay a fine corresponding to 60 per cent of the amount he allegedly hid from the taxman and to a one-year prison sentence that should be commuted into another fine, the newspaper said.

That should come to a total of more than five million euros, it added. The deal reached with prosecutors and the Spanish taxman has not yet been submitted to the court investigating the case, according to El Mundo.

Mourinho is the latest in a long list of football players and other personalities in the industry to be accused of tax fraud in Spain on income related to image rights in the past few years.

Related Items

Show More
english premier league jose mourinho manchester united tax evasion

Top Stories

    Person hospitalised after Branyan house fire

    premium_icon Person hospitalised after Branyan house fire

    Breaking QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services responded to a house fire in Branyan overnight.

    Bundy to star in TV series as Surfaroo drops in

    premium_icon Bundy to star in TV series as Surfaroo drops in

    Travel Pete the Surfaroo is the brainchild of Konrad, a larrikin lifesaver

    Four young crims cost taxpayers $6000 a day

    premium_icon Four young crims cost taxpayers $6000 a day

    Crime Government details price of our young crims

    New research finds 28% of Bundaberg jobs at risk

    premium_icon New research finds 28% of Bundaberg jobs at risk

    Careers Regional Australia Institute's data identifies vulnerable positions

    Local Partners