ON SCENE: An Ergon Energy electrician works to restore power to a home on Leslie Avenue in Scarness after reports a home was struck by lightning. Annie Perets

ERGON Energy crews are working to restore power to a home in Scarness after a lightning strike hit the property on Thursday night.

Multiple residents reported the strike hit a property along Leslie Avenue.

Ergon Energy reported power was lost to one home along the street about 7.47pm.

"The loss of supply is due to damage requiring repairs," a statement said

Nearby residents described the strike as "bloody loud".