STRANDED: A beach-goer who was trying to launch a jet ski became bogged at Innes Park boat ramp.
Reported car into water at Innes Park

Tahlia Stehbens
by
10th Jun 2019 12:29 PM
AN UNFORTUNATE misadventure has reportedly cost a beach-goer his car.

At 11.47am Bundaberg Police received a call that a car had become stuck at the Innes Park boat ramp.

A police spokesman said a man told them he was launching a jet ski but got bogged in the sand.

The spokesman said the tide was on its way in and the driver was concerned as to how he would get the car.

"It's not a job for the police and we advised him to ring tow company,” he said.

A NewsMail reported attended the scene however said there was no car to be seen.

