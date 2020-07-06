Menu
Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett.
News

Report shows which drugs are on a high in regional areas

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
6th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
HEARING the heartbreaking effects drugs have on local families in his role as MP, Stephen Bennett is calling for urgent action to help combat drugs in regional areas.

The Member for Burnett’s call comes after the National Wastewater Drug Monitoring Program report found regional nicotine, alcohol, methylamphetamine, MDMA, MDA, oxycodone, fentanyl and cannabis average consumption exceeded capital city consumption.

Mr Bennett said it’s now more important than ever to take immediate action to combat deadly drugs like ice.

“This drug doesn’t discriminate, it decimates,” he said.

“I receive calls every week from devastated family members whose lives have been torn apart by ice.

“They tell me they simply don’t have any other option and don’t know what else they can do.

“Our community is being hit hard by this drug and it’s heartbreaking.

“That is why we need to tackle the scourge of ice head-on, right here in the Wide Bay.”

According to the report findings, between August 2019 and December 2019, the population-weighted average regional consumption of heroin, oxycodone and cannabis decreased.

While alcohol, nicotine, methylamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA and fentanyl increased during the same period.

Capital city cocaine and heroin average consumption exceeded the regional consumption.

Mr Bennett said if the LNP win the October state election, they would open a new drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre in the Wide Bay.

“It will be one of four regional centres and part of a comprehensive ice plan that provides more treatment, more education and awareness,” he said.

“We need to act now on this deadly drug before more families are torn apart and more lives are lost.

“We need to get to grips with ice and protect regional communities.”

The Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission report saw 53 wastewater monitored across the nation in December, covering about 43 per cent of the Australian population.

burnett mp stephen bennett illicit drugs lnp rehabilitation centre report wide bay
