Report shows Queensland is below national average for cancer testing

DATA shows less than half of Queenslanders take part in bowel cancer screening, with concerns that the lack of participation may be placing people at risk of late diagnosis.

Figures from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare’s latest report indicates that only 40.8% of Queenslanders have taken a screening test this year, a percentage which has remained the same since last year’s report.

Followed by the Northern Territory and NSW, the sunshine state has the third lowest rate across the country and falls below the national average for screening which is 42%.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan said she was concerned by the state’s participation rates and urges Queenslanders to be more proactive.

“People may not experience any symptoms of bowel cancer, which is why screening is important to increase the chances of early diagnosis,” Ms McMillan said.

“It is also important that Queenslanders take the test as soon as it arrives, as the earlier bowel cancer is detected, the better the outcome.”

Less than 40% of bowel cancers are detected during its early stages, according to the National Bowel Screening Program and about 3000 Queenslanders are diagnosed with the disease each year.

The National Bowel Cancer Screening Program invites people aged 50 to 74 to screen for bowel cancer by using the free home test.

For more information, phone 13 11 20 or visit cancerqld.org.au