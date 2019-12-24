Report shows locals are prepared for flooding

Minister for Natural Resources Anthony Lynham speaks in Bundaberg, with Paradise Dam’s Community Reference Group chairman Richard Wilson in the background.

BACKPACKERS were vulnerable when it came to preparing for local Bundaberg disasters such as floods.

And people that moved to the area since the 2013 floods were generally less concerned about flood preparation.

This is according to the Inspector-General Emergency Management report released yesterday.

The report’s significance has been promoted by the State Government since September, when Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham announced there were structural issues affecting the reliability of Paradise Dam.

Dr Lynham returned to Bundaberg yesterday, where he advocated the findings of the emergency management report. He said North Burnett and Bundaberg communities were well prepared for the upcoming wet season.

“They show there is room for improvement and we are certainly making sure everything in the report is actioned,” he said.

“There will be further engagement with the areas of community that do shift in and out of Bundaberg, so everyone is prepared for whatever the summer can bring upon us.”

Dr Lynham said an independent inquiry investigating the dam’s flaws was also important. The commissioners investigating the dam will release their report in April.

“This will tell us what actually happened with the dam, why we have a situation where we have a dam that is relatively young causing all these concerns with the Bundaberg community,” Dr Lynham said.

Paradise Dam’s community reference group chairman Richard Wilson said a community survey showed that 93 per cent of the local community was aware of the disaster risks that they faced, and 64 per cent of the population have made preparations for future disasters.

“As a result of this we can be assured … the community of Bundaberg will be ready for whatever happens,” he said.

The report said surveyed tourists and backpackers were given an informal score of ‘4 out of 10’ in terms of local flood preparedness.

But Bundaberg Regional Council provided disaster management material in different languages to tourist operators and backpacker hostels, the report said.

Backpackers had the responsibility to be informed, but so did contractors, farmers, and hostel owners.

“The review team heard there is no common structure in place for co-ordinating advice to backpackers. This requires further consideration,” the report said.