Report shows Bundy housing market at bottom of its cycle

THE Real Estate Institute of Queensland has released a report saying the Bundaberg housing market is “entrenched at the bottom of its price cycle for now”, but there were still some good signs for new investors as the market headed into the final quarter of the year.

The rental market has remained healthy, with the median rent for a three-bedroom house stable at $300 per week, and median rent for two-bedroom units also remaining at $240 per week.

This was in line with the previous quarter, despite a relaxing vacancy rate reaching 2.6 per cent.

House purchases are naturally slowing down as the year comes to an end, with sales in the sub-$350,000 market leading the way with 167 sales in the September quarter.

Bundaberg’s median house price has also seen a steady retraction through the past four quarters, though the median price, while still down one per cent, is better than the 3.8 per cent drop of the previous quarter.

The annual median house price fell 4.2 per cent across the year to September, with a figure across the 993 sales in Bundaberg of just $273,000.

This performance made Bundaberg the second-worst performer in all the local government areas studied by the report, falling just in front of Rockhampton.

Unit prices have had a turbulent ride over the past several quarter, falling 7.6 per cent in the September quarter, which followed on from a 19.8 per cent rise in the preceding quarter, with similar jumps in the quarters before that.

In the year to September, there were 522 unit sales listed in the Bundaberg area, a 25.5 per cent increase on last year’s 416. On the rental market, despite a doubling in the vacancy rate over last quarter to reach 2.6 per cent, house yields remain flat at 5.8 per cent, and unit yields came in at 5.4 per cent, a decent rise over the 4.3 per cent over the June quarter.

Despite annual volume of sales, quarter median and annual median prices compared to five years ago all declining in the September quarter, there may be some good signs for property investors.

The REIQ report points to the relative strength of the rental market and a continued push to drive the tourism dollar, which the report indicates could filter into better real estate incomes.

Local infrastructure projects were also mentioned in the report, including the opening of the $22 million Mon Repos Turtle Centre and a $1.9 million waste-to-bioenergy facility coming to the region.