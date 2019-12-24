Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The REIQ has released a report stating the Bundaberg housing market was “entrenched at the bottom of its cycle”.
The REIQ has released a report stating the Bundaberg housing market was “entrenched at the bottom of its cycle”.
News

Report shows Bundy housing market at bottom of its cycle

Zachary O’Brien, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
24th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Real Estate Institute of Queensland has released a report saying the Bundaberg housing market is “entrenched at the bottom of its price cycle for now”, but there were still some good signs for new investors as the market headed into the final quarter of the year.

The rental market has remained healthy, with the median rent for a three-bedroom house stable at $300 per week, and median rent for two-bedroom units also remaining at $240 per week.

This was in line with the previous quarter, despite a relaxing vacancy rate reaching 2.6 per cent.

House purchases are naturally slowing down as the year comes to an end, with sales in the sub-$350,000 market leading the way with 167 sales in the September quarter.

Bundaberg’s median house price has also seen a steady retraction through the past four quarters, though the median price, while still down one per cent, is better than the 3.8 per cent drop of the previous quarter.

The annual median house price fell 4.2 per cent across the year to September, with a figure across the 993 sales in Bundaberg of just $273,000.

This performance made Bundaberg the second-worst performer in all the local government areas studied by the report, falling just in front of Rockhampton.

Unit prices have had a turbulent ride over the past several quarter, falling 7.6 per cent in the September quarter, which followed on from a 19.8 per cent rise in the preceding quarter, with similar jumps in the quarters before that.

In the year to September, there were 522 unit sales listed in the Bundaberg area, a 25.5 per cent increase on last year’s 416. On the rental market, despite a doubling in the vacancy rate over last quarter to reach 2.6 per cent, house yields remain flat at 5.8 per cent, and unit yields came in at 5.4 per cent, a decent rise over the 4.3 per cent over the June quarter.

Despite annual volume of sales, quarter median and annual median prices compared to five years ago all declining in the September quarter, there may be some good signs for property investors.

The REIQ report points to the relative strength of the rental market and a continued push to drive the tourism dollar, which the report indicates could filter into better real estate incomes.

Local infrastructure projects were also mentioned in the report, including the opening of the $22 million Mon Repos Turtle Centre and a $1.9 million waste-to-bioenergy facility coming to the region.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Report shows locals are prepared for flooding

        premium_icon Report shows locals are prepared for flooding

        News BACKPACKERS were vulnerable when it came to preparing for local Bundaberg disasters such as floods, an emergency report finds.

        • 24th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
        Local MPs reflect on emergency report’s significance

        premium_icon Local MPs reflect on emergency report’s significance

        News LOCAL LNP politicians said there was nothing new revealed from the disaster...

        • 24th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
        Festive season brings family together for first time in their lives

        premium_icon Festive season brings family together for first time in their...

        News Yesterday, Yolande Hobbs finished the 30-hour journey from Texas to visit her...

        • 24th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
        Bundaberg Christmas church services guide

        premium_icon Bundaberg Christmas church services guide

        News Church services are being held across the region today and tomorrow

        • 24th Dec 2019 5:00 AM