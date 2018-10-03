Judges forcing kids to live with violent parents

The proposed shake-up of family law is aimed at giving children a voice and keeping them safe from domestic violence. Picture: iStock

CHILDREN caught in custody battles would have the right to tell a judge where they want to live in the biggest shake-up of family law in a generation.

The Australian Law Reform Commission yesterday recommended Family Court judges take children's views into account in custody disputes.

Judges would talk to children or read reports submitted by a "children's advocate".

The ALRC's 357-page report, ordered by the Federal Government, says judges should grant custody based on the "safety and best interests" of children instead of assuming shared care.

Professor Sarah Derrington is president of the Australian Law Reform Commission. Picture: John Feder

It says judges should consider the impact of family violence on victims when dividing property in divorce cases.

It calls for online abuse and electronic surveillance to be included in a broader definition of family violence.

The ALRC says police should ask gun licence applicants if they are involved in divorce proceedings and notify the Family Court.

And it says lawyers should be allowed to notify police if they fear for a client's safety, without fear of being sued.

It also calls for a crackdown on the subpoena of medical and counselling records for use in family court battles.

National Children’s Commissioner Megan Mitchell.

National Children's Commissioner Megan Mitchell welcomed the new "safety-first" approach.

"We need the safety of children to be the paramount consideration," she said.

"We should put the children's needs, rights and interests first, instead of the needs of the adults involved.

"A meaningful relationship with both parents is something kids do need and want, but that doesn't necessarily mean equal time with each parent."

The report follows complaints judges are forcing children to live with violent parents through shared custody orders.

New data from the Australian Institute of Family Studies reveals one in five divorced parents fear for their children's safety under shared custody.

The Courier-Mail revealed in June that Family and Child Commissioner Cheryl Vardon wanted children to have more say in where they lived.