Report reveals how soon we'll run out of hospital beds

HAVE YOUR SAY: WBHH board chair Peta Jamieson and WBHHS chief executive Adrian Pennington at the launch of the Your Health, Your Say campaign, which invites the community to have input into its strategic plan. Mike Knott BUN090418HEALTH2

THREE-HUNDRED new inpatient beds will be needed across Wide Bay by 2026 to meet the demands of a rapidly ageing population, according to a new health report.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service released its new strategic plan today, and, in doing so, identified the most significant challenges the region faced.

To combat a predicted 14 per cent growth in population and demand for emergency care, an increase of about 35 per cent of hospital beds will be required.

The report identified a rapidly ageing population and a combination of several risk factors Wide Bay residents are more likely to be exposed to as the driving factors WBHHS would need to combat.

Almost one quarter (24 per cent) of the Wide Bay population are over 65 - nine per cent higher than the rate in Queensland as a whole.

Out of more than 214,000 people, about 34,240 (16 per cent) are daily smokers - four per cent more than the state's rate.

Additional challenges the draft strategic plan aims to tackle are high rates of hospital admissions for chronic diseases and an even higher rate of unemployment.

According to WBHHS, almost 24 per cent of Wide Bay families have no employed parent. This is almost double Queensland's 13.8 per cent.

Following the release of WBHHS' draft strategic plan, Care Comes First... Through Patients' Eyes, board chair Peta Jamieson asked for the community's involvement.

"We want them to be part of the process ... It's their health so they need to have their say,” Ms Jamieson said.

She said the five-year plan aimed to tackle challenges such as high rates of obesity, risky drinking, and mental and behavioural problems.

From now until 2022, WBHHS plans to invest in their hospitals and increase facilities' capacities and work towards improving their level of care to Level 5 and offer sub-specialties.

Wide Bay is the only large regional hospital and health service in Queensland without a level-5 facility, making recruiting and retaining top-level staff a challenge.

As a result, one of the strategic plan's key focusses is WBHHS' commitment to developing a level-5 facility at Bundaberg.

Spanning nine weeks, 11 consultations open to the public will be held across the region in order to gain community input.

Click here to read the draft plan and provide feedback online.

"What we really want is our community, the beautiful Wide Bay community, to be active participants in the future of the healthcare services because the reality is it's your health so please have your say,” Ms Jamieson said.

WIDE BAY BY NUMBERS

People aged 65 and over

Wide Bay: 24 per cent

Queensland: 15 per cent

Daily smokers

Wide Bay: 16 per cent

Queensland: 12 per cent

Obese adults

Wide Bay: 27 per cent

Queensland: 23 per cent

Risky drinkers

Wide Bay: 23 per cent

Queensland: 21 per cent

People with diabetes

Wide Bay: 26.7 per cent

Queensland: 4.7 per cent

People with arthritis

Wide Bay: 16.9 per cent

Queensland: 14.1 per cent

Median total family income

Wide Bay: $58,978

Queensland: $86,372

Percentage of low-income families

Wide Bay: 14.1 per cent

Queensland: 9.4 per cent

Unemployment rate

Wide Bay: 9.3 per cent

Queensland: 6.1 per cent

Families with no parent employed