Report into sister delegation released to public

SISTER CITY: Deputy Mayor Cr Bill Trevor presents a gift to the city of Nanning Deputy Mayor Liu Weimin during a formal function in Nanning.

THE Bundaberg Regional Council has published a two page document of its delegation to China and Japan and the list of economic and educational opportunities which had been discussed.

Deputy mayor Bill Trevor said the five council representatives that visited Bundaberg’s Chinese sister city Nanning in September were treated “like old friends”.

“I couldn’t speak more highly of the way we were treated,” Cr Trevor said.

“My advice to the new council and the Bundaberg people is we have an opportunity here to create jobs, sell products, and have a reciprocal relationship.”

Cr Trevor said it was clear by visiting Nanning supermarkets that the Chinese cared about having access to uncontaminated food.

“Australia, and Bundaberg, have an image of clean green foods,” he said.

Cr Trevor’s journey in China was cut short after two days.

He had disembarked from a boat when he slipped on a stair, breaking his shoulder, and his arm in three places. He returned to Australia and so did not travel to Japanese sister city Settsu.

Cr Helen Blackburn said she was inspired by a visit to Daikin Technology and Innovation Centre, while visiting Japan.

She said the company was meeting a 95 per cent target of employing people with disabilities, including its managerial team.

Cr Blackburn said it was encouraging to see that it was possible that a business could address disability challenges in the workforce.

Cr Blackburn and Cr Trevor said one of the interesting things that stood out in China was a tour of technology company JJR.

The company monitors and controls data from farms across the world, including in Africa, as well as a site in the Bundaberg region.

Cr Blackburn said there had been some interest from the company in potentially establishing a base in Bundaberg.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said it was clear from receiving the report that the delegation was worthwhile.

“There’s no doubt our Sister Cities program has delivered significant economic benefits, especially by opening up trade opportunities with the massive Chinese market through Nanning,” Cr Dempsey said.

“The benefits of our sister cities relationship are much broader than Council.

“It’s about the school exchanges, fostering art and culture, and opening up markets for business.

But Cr Dempsey said a future council should consider reducing the number of delegates to two representatives.

He also wanted the sister cities advisory committee should increase partnerships between the council, the community, and local businesses.

A future chairman should be independent, he said.