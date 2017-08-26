Report claims that tree clearing has killed fauna

Habitats have been destroyed, says the WWF.

A NEW WWF-Australia report estimates tree-clearing in the Wide Bay Burnett has killed 2,972,094 animals between mid-2013 and mid-2015.

Wildlife habitat destruction tripled after the previous State Government weakened tree protection, claims the WWF.

WWF-Australia conservation scientist Dr Martin Taylor said in the two years following the changes, bulldozers destroyed the habitat of an estimated 276,598 mammals, 296,860 birds and 2,398,636 reptiles in the region.

Dr Taylor said animals whose habitat is destroyed don't just flit off.

"When their forest homes are destroyed, animals usually endure prolonged suffering before they perish,” he said.