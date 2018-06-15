Menu
CHARGES LAID: Detective Sergeant Andrew Self addressed the media after a man was charged with threatening Tafe students with a replica firearm today. Carolyn Booth
Replica gun used to threaten Tafe students

Carolyn Booth
15th Jun 2018 4:18 PM

POLICE have charged a 21-year-old man after an alleged incident at Bundaberg Tafe today that saw a replica gun used to threaten other students.

Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Sergeant Andrew Self said about 10.30am a 21-year-old man entered the Tafe grounds and had verbal altercation with a several 19-year-old students.

"As a result of that the male has attended a nearby address and got hold of a replica firearm," he said.

"He's then returned and from the other side of the road has threatened the students.

"Luckily there were no injuries, the students were able to report the matter to staff and police straight away.

"Police successfully located that individual, they've seized the replica hand gun.

"That male is now in custody assisting police with enquiries and is currently undergoing a medical assessment."

Det Andrew Self said the 21-year-old has been charged with going armed to cause fear and entering and creating a disturbance at an educational facility.

He is expected to face court on Monday.

