Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Basketball

REPLAY: Watch Ignatius Park’s win over Ipswich Grammar

by Andrew Dawson, Kyle Pollard,
22nd Sep 2019 2:17 PM

 

Ignatius Park is the first team through to the Molten Champion Basketball Schools Queensland top division boys grand final after beating Ipswich Grammar School 105-85 at Logan Metro.

Ignatius Park claimed semi-final 1 after leading from start to finish, although to the credit of IGS they cut deep into the deficit in the last quarter.

It was Ignatius Park's first appearance in the final since winning in 2015.

● LIVE STREAM: Watch the finals action live now

Australian representative Boston Mazlin, coming off a 42 point haul in

a qualifying round against GPS champions Terrace, was again influential in the Ignatius Park performance.

Mazlin said the team had done extremely well to make the final given limited training as a team.

He said it was also a young group with just three year 12 students so the future was exciting.

Mazlin said if the side played to it's ability it was a gold medal winning outfit.

ignatius park ipswich grammer livestream molten champion basketball schools replay
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Big read: Impact of new Reef management laws explained

    premium_icon Big read: Impact of new Reef management laws explained

    News These are the views of reef management, coming from our politicians, scientists, and Bundaberg Canegrowers.

    Death in age care under royal commission, coroner microscope

    premium_icon Death in age care under royal commission, coroner microscope

    News Nurses' union calls for ratios and focus on patient care

    Exclusive: Mon Repos focus of state inquiry

    premium_icon Exclusive: Mon Repos focus of state inquiry

    News THE Mon Repos Turtle Centre will be the subject of a state inquiry.

    Minister ‘misleading’: Mayor Dempsey calls for apology

    premium_icon Minister ‘misleading’: Mayor Dempsey calls for apology

    News BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey has requested an apology from Transport Minister Mark...