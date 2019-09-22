Menu
REPLAY: Watch Hillcrest Christian's vs Palm Beach Currumbin

by Andrew Dawson, Kyle Pollard
22nd Sep 2019 3:34 PM

 

History will repeat itself when Hillcrest Christian College faces St Margaret Mary's College in the girls champion grand final today at Logan Metro.

It will be a rematch of last year's Molten Champion Basketball Schools Queensland decider won by St Margaret Mary's.

The Saints were first into the grand final after accounting for Southport SHS while Hillcrest, with Katie Deeble at the wheel, beating a stoic Palm Beach Currumbin 71-56.

Players from both PBC and Hillcrest Christian College brought plenty of grit to the court and upped the ante in defence. Stakes were high.

Hillcrest Christian College was playing for redemption after missing last year's title while PBC was vying for an historic first time in the state final.

Hillcrest Christian College wriggled free of their rivals late in the second quarter and by three quarter time were leading, but not entirely safe, at 34-20.

PBC refused to go away and into the fourth quarter they fought on. PBC cut the lead to 52-44 and then 58-50 into the last quarter and Hillcrest had to maintain intensity to get the job done.

