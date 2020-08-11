REPLAY: Qld Premier League senior boys and girls matches

NOTE: The replay above is for the Chancellor vs Kawana Waters match. Scroll down to watch the Chancellor vs Kelvin Grove game as well as read recaps of both matches.

RECAP: Chancellor vs Kawana Waters senior boys

Lewis Gordon has sealed a dramatic 2-1 win for Chancellor State College, defeating Kawana Waters in extra time with the last kick of the game.

For the second straight semi final match up at Ballinger Park, play has gone to extra time with Chancellor and Kawana Waters state colleges locked at one goal each.

There was a goal in the first minute of play and the second last, in a strange game of football.

It was Chancellor who dominated proceedings however poor final third form and gritty, stubborn defence from Kawana resulted in the unbroken deadlock.

Now, will it be penalties or a winner decided before 120 minutes of play.

Earlier, Chancellor senior girls defeated Kelvin Grove via the shootout.

CHANCELLOR VS KELVIN GROVE REPLAY

RECAP: Chancellor vs Kelvin Grove senior girls

Chancellor goalkeeper Murphy Scheaff has proved the ultimate hero with the winning kick of the game in a thrilling penalty shootout.

Scheaff slotted her powerful spotkick into the corner to give Chancellor a 11-10 victory over Kelvin Grove.

The scores had been locked at 1-1 at fulltime and extra time.

Scheaff was mobbed by her teammates after scoring the winner.

"Not that long, maybe a few myself as a player where the keeper has taken them, but it was certainly interesting," coach Jeremy Stewart said when asked if he had seen a penalty shootout so dramatic..

"Murphy overall she kept us in the game, she was awesome."

Winning goal: Chancellor's goalkeeper Murphy Scheaff scoring the winner in the penalty shootout. Matty Holdsworth

After 90 minutes, Chancellor State College and Kelvin Grove senior girls remain deadlocked at a goal apiece with extra time or penalties looming.

The teams have traded goals, tempo but with no side able to truly stamp themselves on the contest.

Chancellor goalkeeper Murphy Scheaff has been the busier of the two number ones with strong support coming from centre back Victoria Holowko - who was forced to make a clearance off the line.

Scheaff, Holowko, Macy Edward, Mackenzie Brown and Year 8 student Katie Sherar have all shown plenty of promise for Chancellor.

It was Chancellor who opened the score half an hour in, a well worked goal that started with a crucial interception from left back Ela Bailas. Within the same motion, Bailas placed a timed pass into the corner of the box for forward April Smith to dink the keeper.

However, the lead would only last minutes with Kelvin Grove's striker latching onto a through ball before rounding the stranded keeper with ease.

COAST DERBY WHERE THE WINNER TAKES ALL

State colleges Chancellor and Kawana Waters will lock horns in a local derby where the winner takes all: a spot in the southeast Queensland Schools Premier League grand final.

The cross-Coast rivalry is one of two games on show at Ballinger Park today, previewed by Chancellor senior girls against Kelvin Grove from 11am.

The main games follows from 1pm.

While parents and spectators are confined to the carpark at Ballinger Park, the Sunshine Coast Daily has them covered with both games to be livestreamed.

Chancellor senior boys coach Chris Wilkie said it had been years since the two Coast schools had faced off.

Wilkie predicted a fierce game and could barely split the teams.

"The core of our side played in the grand final last year, so we gained a lot of experience from that, I suppose we would be favourites" Wilkie said.

"Kawana are a little younger but they beat Kelvin Grove, so we definitely won't be taking them lightly."

Today's winner will find out their opponent on Thursday when Palm Beach Currumbin and Helensvale.

Chancellor will be sweating on the fitness of star man Kane Gibbs who did not feature for the Brisbane Roar Academy at the weekend.

However, Wilkie said the likes of Trent Watkin, Connor Demerutis, Will Brown, JC Marsh and Flynn De Luca were more than capable.