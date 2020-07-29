Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rugby League

REPLAY: Aaron Payne Cup Ignatius Park v St Brendan’s

callum dick
29th Jul 2020 10:49 AM | Updated: 1:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

NOTE: Above is a replay of the match

LIVESTREAMING of the Aaron Payne Cup returns to regional Queensland this week.

A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the Aaron Payne Cup pits the best schoolboys in north Queensland against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

St Brendan's College tackles Ignatius Park College at Magpies Sporting Club in Mackay today. Kick-off is at 11.45am.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream of the game before kick-off.

Sign up now for just $1 a week to get full access to all matches, as well as unlocking the best news and content from every News Corp publication throughout Australia.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream before kick-off of the first game at noon

Watch the replay of Mackay State High School v Kirwan State High School here.

More Stories

aaron payne cup aaron payne livestream ignatius park college livestream livestreaming st brendan's college
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police search for missing driver after car found underwater

        premium_icon Police search for missing driver after car found underwater

        News MEMBERS of the public raised the alarm after car appears to have gone off a bridge and into the Burnett River

        VOTE NOW: Which Bundaberg gym is your favourite?

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Which Bundaberg gym is your favourite?

        News Readers have nominated their favourite places to work out

        Bundaberg mum attacked and hospitalised 75-year-old woman

        premium_icon Bundaberg mum attacked and hospitalised 75-year-old woman

        News SHOCKING: An elderly woman was hospitalised after being assaulted in by a mother of...

        BRINGING THE ACTION: Farmers pursue paradise law suit

        premium_icon BRINGING THE ACTION: Farmers pursue paradise law suit

        News The announcement came as the Premier visited Bundaberg today.