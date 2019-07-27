Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

Replay: Iona holds off Padua in AIC thriller

by Kyle Pollard
27th Jul 2019 4:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Iona College's defence was heavily tested but the school was able to desperately hold on against Padua College in the opening round of the AIC rugby league.

In a frantic few minutes from the final bell, Padua consistently put Iona under pressure but ultimately fell short in an 18-16 thriller.

Watch the full replay of the match in the player above, and access full replays of the Grade 9 match here, and the Grade 10 match here.

The Courier-Mail will livestream from all seven rounds this season, covering different schools throughout the year. Sign up now to make sure you don't miss out.

More Stories

aic rugby league livestreaming rugby league

Top Stories

    Major update: Authorities investigate cause of house fire

    premium_icon Major update: Authorities investigate cause of house fire

    News ASHEN weatherboards and flexed tin is all that remains of a North Bundaberg house after a fire gutted the home on Friday night.

    Why Laura ditched high-pressure role and took up ironing

    premium_icon Why Laura ditched high-pressure role and took up ironing

    Careers Meet the latest business owners, offering top products and services

    Sarah's journey from bullied teen to beauty queen

    premium_icon Sarah's journey from bullied teen to beauty queen

    Fashion & Beauty She was one of the first girls in Bundaberg to play rugby league

    Support family: Man loses final battle after flu

    premium_icon Support family: Man loses final battle after flu

    News Community comes together to ease family's funeral expenses