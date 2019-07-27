Menu
Rugby League

Replay: AIC rugby league, Padua v Iona Grade 9

by Lachlan Grey
27th Jul 2019 2:01 PM
The inaugural AIC rugby league season got underway on Saturday, and we were there at Curlew Park to livestream the Grade 9 clash between Padua and Iona.

Each week during the seven round season we will livestream three games, covering different schools each time.

This weekend we focused on Padua v Iona in the Grade 9, Grade 10 and Open matches.

Check out the replay of the Grade 9 match in the video player above.

 

 

AIC RUGBY LEAGUE ROUND 1

Saturday, July 27 at Curlew Park, St Patrick's

*St Patrick's v St Laurence's

*Padua v Iona

*Villanova v St Edmunds

 

SCHEDULE

8.30am - Year 5

9.30am - Year 6

10.30am - Year 7

11.30am - Year 8

12.30pm - Year 9 (Livestream)

1.30pm - Year 10 (Livestream)

2.40pm - Open (Livestream)

aic rugby league livestreaming rugby league

