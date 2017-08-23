Repeat offender risks going to jail

SERIOUS TRAFFIC HISTORY: Magistrate Belinda Merrin said it was William Bugeja's responsibility to get a licence.

MIRIAM Vale driver William Bugeja has been disqualified from driving for three months after he was caught driving unlicensed.

A Bundaberg court heard he had never held an open licence - only a learner's permit.

Bugeja, 24, pleaded guilty to repeat unlicensed driving on Round Hill Rd at 6.30pm on July 19.

Police intercepted a blue Nissan sedan he was driving and a check revealed a learner permit had expired back in August 2015.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said it was Bugeja's responsibility to get a licence and he now had significant traffic offences, including a serious offence of failing to stop.

She said if he continued to offend he was at risk of going to jail.

Bugeja was fined $550 and disqualified for three months.