Repeat offender narrowly avoids serving prison time

Matthew Charles Crane very narrowly escaped serving time in prison after appearing in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday.

Crane was intercepted three times in as many weeks by police for driving without a licence.

He was originally intercepted by police the afternoon of July 26, and after a failed licence check, a search of the car revealed 0.1 grams of methamphetamine and an amount of Subutex, the brand name of Buprenorphine, an opioid used to treat opioid addiction.

Crane was intercepted again by police the next day with a further search of his vehicle locating scales and another amount of Suboxone, a drug very similar to Subutex but with a few extra ingredients.

Crane was then caught driving by police again three weeks later.

He had his licence suspended for a period of two years back in 2018 and had an additional four-year suspended sentence hovering over his head for previous offences relating to grievous bodily harm, a wounding, weapons charges and using a firearm in a public place.

For these crimes he served the mandatory minimum, but it wasn’t lost on police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess that he had continued to commit offences after getting out of jail, and said prison was the only appropriate punishment.

Crane’s defence solicitor Thomas Bray said the 30-year-old developed an addition to Subutex during his time in jail, where it was allegedly used as a currency between inmates.

Mr Bray said Crane had been using methamphetamine to help him get over his Subutex addiction, explaining that it was allegedly easier to get off meth than Subutex because of its opioid properties.

While he conceded that Crane had done himself no favours, he had positively engaged in support services by seeking the help of Bridges and generally had a positive engagement with parole services.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring said Crane would be very lucky to stay out of jail.

“The bad thing is, you only just got out of jail on parole,” Mr Lavaring said.

And while he was given some leeway, Crane still has matters before the District Court, and may yet see the inside of a prison again.

“I’ll give you a chance, but you’re very lucky,” Mr Lavaring said.

“You could go either way now.”

Crane faced court on three separate counts of driving without a licence suspended by a court order, possession of utensils and a total of three counts of possession of dangerous drugs.

He was given a two month prison sentence, wholly suspended for four years, fined a total of $2000 and with all the disqualified driving, he will not be able to apply to get a driver’s licence for the best part of seven years.

Mr Lavaring said Crane would have to be on his best behaviour for several years, or jail time was a real possibility.

“You narrowly escaped jail,” Mr Lavaring said.