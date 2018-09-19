Repairs put slight stop to crushing

BOTH Wilmar Sugar's local mills are progressing well this season, with short maintenance stops only slightly affecting throughput.

Plane Creek Mill

Week 14, ending 15 September 2018

Cane crushed: 61,873 this week, 760,769 season to date

Average bin weight: 4.02 this week, 4.02 season to date

CCS: 15.48 this week, 14.31 season to date

Cane variety performance for region

Q183: 32.2%, 15.62 CCS

KQ228: 3.0%, 16.08 CCS

Q208: 30.6%, 15.66 CCS

Q238: 2.9%, 14.99 CCS

Q240: 9.5%, 15.55 CCS

Q200: 2.3%, 15.26 CCS

Q138: 8.0%, 14.69 CCS

Q252: 0.5%, 15.59 CCS

Q242: 4.0%, 15.28 CCS

Q246: 0.4%, 14.49 CCS

Q232: 3.4%, 14.50 CCS

Q157: 0.3%, 15.35 CCS

Plane Creek Mill crushed just under 61,900 tonnes of cane for the week.

Factory availability was good, although throughput was impacted by the need to complete repairs on the main cane carrier on Wednesday.

Cane quality affected rate at times through the week.

Average weekly CCS was 15.48, which was above budget and a slight increase on the previous week.

The highest CCS for the week was 17.95 from a rake of sixth ratoon Q208 from the West Hill Productivity District.

Proserpine Mill

Week 13, ending 15 September 2018

Cane crushed: 86,539 this week, 1,136,595 season to date

Average bin weight: 9.59 this week, 9.51 season to date

CCS: 15.70 this week, 14.59 season to date

Cane variety performance for region:

Q183: 27.48%, 15.84 CCS

Q242: 4.25%, 15.55 CCS

Q208: 27.24%, 15.94 CCS

KQ228: 1.93%, 16.16 CCS

Q240: 19.16%, 15.49 CCS

Q238: 1.92%, 15.92 CCS

Q232: 9.10%, 15.16 CCS

Q226: 1.08%, 15.60 CCS

Comments:

Proserpine Mill's weekly throughput was 86,539 tonnes of cane, meaning more than 70 per cent of the estimated crop had been crushed by the end of the last week.

Average weekly CCS increased by 0.40 of a unit on the previous week. The season-to-date CCS is now 14.59 units and the upward trend for the season has resumed.

The highest CCS sample was 18.21 from a rake of second ratoon Q242 in the Kelsey Creek Productivity District.

A short maintenance stop was held on Monday 17 September. The Proserpine crop estimate has been revised down from 1.66 million tonnes to 1.58 million tonnes.