Rep season gets started tomorrow in cricket

CRICKET: Bundaberg's representative cricket team will not have to wait long to play this season.

The side will be in action tomorrow in Gympie, competing in the T20 competition against other teams from Wide Bay.

Bundaberg's team will be represented mostly of The Waves players with Brothers and Norths also represented.

The team is captained by The Waves' Luke Owen.

"We've got some good batsmen, those that can hit far,” he said.

"We've got a pretty good pace attack as well that is ready to take enough wickets to win.”

TEAM: Luke Owen (c), Michael Loader, Sean Stutchbery, Ryan Norton, Blyton Pendergast, David Mulhall, Brendan Schultz, Sam Pearson, Dean Krebs, Aaron Kelly, Vince Differ, Kye Leggett, one to be added.