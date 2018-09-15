Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Waves Luke Owen will captain Bundaberg.
The Waves Luke Owen will captain Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN081016CRIC7
Sport

Rep season gets started tomorrow in cricket

Shane Jones
by
15th Sep 2018 10:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: Bundaberg's representative cricket team will not have to wait long to play this season.

The side will be in action tomorrow in Gympie, competing in the T20 competition against other teams from Wide Bay.

Bundaberg's team will be represented mostly of The Waves players with Brothers and Norths also represented.

The team is captained by The Waves' Luke Owen.

"We've got some good batsmen, those that can hit far,” he said.

"We've got a pretty good pace attack as well that is ready to take enough wickets to win.”

TEAM: Luke Owen (c), Michael Loader, Sean Stutchbery, Ryan Norton, Blyton Pendergast, David Mulhall, Brendan Schultz, Sam Pearson, Dean Krebs, Aaron Kelly, Vince Differ, Kye Leggett, one to be added.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Q and A: Every question we had about the cashless card

    premium_icon Q and A: Every question we had about the cashless card

    News THE NewsMail sent a number of in-depth questions to the Department of Social Services, in an effort to gain some clarity on the trial and how it'll affect...

    14-year-old in coma two weeks after being hit by truck

    14-year-old in coma two weeks after being hit by truck

    News Boy in serious but stable condition 2 weeks after being hit by truck

    POP THE BUBBLY: Bundy man, 20, buys first home

    premium_icon POP THE BUBBLY: Bundy man, 20, buys first home

    News Travis Locke snaps up first investment property

    Hwy tragedy: Girl killed in crash was on way to netball comp

    premium_icon Hwy tragedy: Girl killed in crash was on way to netball comp

    News 8yo girl has died in a double fatality on her way to a netball comp

    Local Partners