Renters' nightmare as Bundy vacancies tighten dramatically

The latest Real Estate Institute of Queensland figures, released today, for the June quarter revealed cities such as Maryborough, Hervey Bay and Bundaberg have seen vacancy rates plummet. Bev Lacey

QUEENSLAND'S regional rental market has experienced a dramatic tightening, and Bundaberg's market is following suit.

The Bundaberg rental market took a dramatic dive into the right range, with vacancies shifting from 3.1 per cent in March, to a tight 1.3 per cent in the June quarter.

Reports from local property managers indicate a high demand for mid-priced rentals with executive properties remaining vacant, putting downward pressure on rental prices.

Bundy's median rents for three-bedroom houses, two-bedroom units and three-bedroom town houses have also increased 7.1 per cent in the year from March 2018 to 2019.

Meanwhile, Maryborough became Queensland's tightest rental market.

Vacancy rates plummeted to 0.3 per cent over the March quarter, down from 1.6 per cent in September.

The Fraser Coast also reported a vacancy rate of 0.9 per cent, pulling up slightly by Hervey Bay's 1.4 per cent vacancy rate.

This tightening has made things tough for would-be renters within the region.

But despite the tightening, the report indicated Queensland's rental market had strengthened over the quarter.

There were more tight than weak markets compared to the previous quarter, highlighting an increase in rental demand.