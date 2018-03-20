RENTER DISGRACE: Homeowners heartbroken after homes trashed

Photos taken inside a Warwick rental after it was trashed by renters before they did a runner.

WARWICK investors are having their hard-earned rental properties trashed by uncaring and disrespectful tenants, leaving them out of pocket and on occasion, with little option but to sell up and get out of the property market.

This week, news surfaced of yet another Warwick property wrecked and a number of Daily News readers revealed similar damage had been done to their properties.

A relative of the owners of the recently damaged property said they had gone to the house only to discover it had been left in a mess, with rubbish everywhere and holes in the walls and the tenants nowhere to be found.

"They left owing thousands in rent and probably a couple of thousand dollars to repair holes in walls, rubbish removal, lawns done, carpets cleaned etc," said the relative.

"The place is full of cockroaches.

"Considering it was only recently inspected and was in a good tidy order this is what they left when evicted due to non-payment of rent."

The relative said the homeowner was unwell and worked hard to try to get ahead.

"This is what they got for trying to help out some young people with a child who no one else would give a go," she said.

"I'm furious and intend to pursue these people till my cousin gets some form of satisfaction from them."

Another property owner Sally Baque said she had seen a number of her properties trashed over the years.

"My husband and I had four rental properties in Warwick, and have given up, selling all but one because we're sick of having to fix them up after uncaring tenants," she said.

"We've probably spent close to $25,000, not including free labour in fixing properties and it's so disheartening."

Mrs Baque said the houses were designed as a nest egg for the couple's retirement.

"One of the houses we had to do up three times," she said.

"All the stress and hassle is just not worth it.

"All the effort you put in and making a nice home for someone and they treat it with a complete lack of respect."

Mrs Baque said it seemed to be a large problem in Warwick.

"You're always hearing about things like this," she said.

"I felt for those people when I saw their post on Facebook.

"How can people do things like this?"

Mrs Baque said they were giving them the privilege of a roof over their head.

"If that's how they're going to treat it, they deserve nothing but a tent by the river," she said.

"They should appreciate it, not trash it, it's hard to comprehend why people would do that.

"You never get used to it as a property owner, you feel devastated every time it happens.

"But we've sold all those houses now, so there are no more headaches."