Renowned Aussie musician catches virus

by Ben Graham
6th Mar 2020 10:16 AM

Respected Australian composer Brett Dean has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The 58-year-old was supposed to be leading the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra in a concert at the Adelaide Festival on Saturday night, but he came down with a sickness.

Now it has been confirmed the Brisbane-born musician has coronavirus.

His agency Intermusica said he is currently receiving treatment in hospital in Adelaide.

"Intermusica, along with Brett's publishers Boosey and Hawkes, have taken the necessary steps to inform all those who have worked with Brett in the last 14 days, further to NHS advice and SA Health.

"Our thoughts are with Brett at this difficult time and we wish him well in his recovery."

SA Health yesterday said there had been seven cases of coronavirus in South Australia, including that of a 58-year-old who arrived in Adelaide from Taiwan.

He travelled to Adelaide on Tuesday via Brisbane.

