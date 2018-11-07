Man stabs wife, two others after discovering her abortion

AN Adelaide man will spend at least three years in jail after he stabbed three people, and then himself, when he discovered his estranged wife had terminated her pregnancy.

Reza Tarak, 33, pleaded guilty in the District Court to aggravated serious criminal trespass and four counts of aggravated causing harm with intent over the stabbing rampage at Renown Park in May 2016.

Tarak, of Dernancourt, also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault causing harm over an incident that occurred just weeks earlier in which he hit and tried to slap his wife several times while she was pregnant with his child.

The court heard the couple separated after this attack and unbeknown to Tarak, his now-estranged wife terminated her pregnancy.

Judge Sophie David said Tarak learnt of the termination from his brother and on May 31, he went to a Renown Park home where his estranged wife was staying with her mother and another male.

"You forcibly entered the home and stabbed your estranged wife with a knife causing wounds to her head, arms and other areas of her body," she said.

"As the male occupant of the house attempted to pull you off your estranged wife, you tried to stab him in the neck area but, instead, made contact with his left arm.

"You then cut your estranged wife with the knife by slashing her legs.

"Her mother intervened and you stabbed her twice to the back of her neck."

Judge David said the victims managed to restrain Tarak but he ultimately broke free, saying 'just give me a knife I want to kill myself'.

"You stabbed yourself in the stomach with the knife and then left the premises," she said.

"You were later located in a nearby park, having cut your own wrist."

All three victims and Tarak were taken to hospital for treatment.

The court heard Tarak was born and raised in Iran, where was imprisoned for political reasons and tortured.

He emigrated to Australia in 2013 and spent 13 months in a detention centre where he met and married his estranged wife.

Tarak was sentenced to five years and three months in jail, with a non-parole period of three years, backdated to May 31, 2016 when he was first taken into custody.

The court heard Tarak would be taken into detention upon his release and he no longer intended to pursue refugee status.

Instead, he planned to return to Iran to reunite with his family.