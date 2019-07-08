RENO UPDATE: When Bundy courthouse will unveil new look

FRESH LOOK: The Bundaberg Courthouse sporting some new windows on the top floor. Interior renovations are also under way.

BUNDABERG'S only courthouse is in the midst of a makeover, with renovations under way.

Last month work began on the Bundaberg Courthouse, with $2million earmarked for it.

And the work is on schedule.

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath said the extensive internal refurbishment, which will feature modern facilities, is expected to be completed by November.

"Demolition works are continuing on the ground and first floors, with the first floor almost complete,” MrsD'Ath said.

"As at July 1, 34 original windows have been replaced.

"The new windows are both tinted and sealed, which will allow for better and more cost-effective air-conditioning of the building.”

Mrs D'Ath said the courthouse's front entry would be upgraded with an improved security checkpoint.

"The general public will gain a new reception area and waiting rooms, plus new fixed public seating in the District Court,” she said.

"Jurors will benefit from a refurbished jury deliberation room and tea room/kitchenette, and the courthouse will receive a refurbished administration area.

"The courthouse facelift includes the new windows, blinds, carpets and an internal repaint, along with upgraded bathrooms.”

The stairs and bathrooms on the ground floor of the courthouse have been blocked off for construction works.

But Mrs D'Ath said there had been no hold-up to other court services thus far.

"Despite the significant amount of work being undertaken, there will be no disruption to the delivery of services throughout the refurbishment,” she said.

Quadric Pty Ltd was awarded the refurbishment contract on May14, 2019, supporting almost seven full-time equivalent jobs during the six-month project.

"The Palaszczuk Government is committed to providing our courts and court users with the best possible amenities for the important business they conduct,” MrsD'Ath said.

Last year the LNP called for a new courthouse to be built, with Opposition justice spokesman David Janetzki saying it would mean greater security and modern facilities for staff and court-goers.