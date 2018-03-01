Renewed calls to be wary of dodgy wangiri scam

DODGY: An actual image of one of the scam calls coming through on a mobile phone.

Crystal Jones

THE Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has renewed calls for Bundaberg residents to be on the look-out for wangiri scams.

The scams work by the scammer calling once and then hanging up, so the respondent will call back.

If you call back, you'll be put on hold or the scammer will attempt to chat to keep you on the line for as long as possible because the number will charge you at a premium rate.

On mobile phones, the numbers often show as coming from a foreign place such as Bosnia and Herzegovina or Africa.

To find out more, head to http://bit.ly/2GMettk.