Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DODGY: An actual image of one of the scam calls coming through on a mobile phone.
DODGY: An actual image of one of the scam calls coming through on a mobile phone. Crystal Jones
News

Renewed calls to be wary of dodgy wangiri scam

Crystal Jones
by
28th Feb 2018 4:34 PM

THE Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has renewed calls for Bundaberg residents to be on the look-out for wangiri scams.

The scams work by the scammer calling once and then hanging up, so the respondent will call back.

If you call back, you'll be put on hold or the scammer will attempt to chat to keep you on the line for as long as possible because the number will charge you at a premium rate.

On mobile phones, the numbers often show as coming from a foreign place such as Bosnia and Herzegovina or Africa.

To find out more, head to http://bit.ly/2GMettk.

Bundaberg News Mail
Bullying of our kids is pushing a surge in home schooling

premium_icon Bullying of our kids is pushing a surge in home schooling

Education VICIOUS bullying is behind a record surge in homeschooling in Queensland, with desperate parents like Tracie Young turning into teachers in a bid to protect their...

  • 1st Mar 2018 4:25 AM
WATCH: Man drives into floodwater

WATCH: Man drives into floodwater

News Footage emerges of the moment a Sydney driver is taken by surprise

Health warning over rockmelon listeria outbreak

Health warning over rockmelon listeria outbreak

Health Rockmelon has been hit with a listeria outbreak

Bundy woman tells: The day I met Prince Charles

Bundy woman tells: The day I met Prince Charles

News Charles was 'casual and nice'

Local Partners