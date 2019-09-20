Renegade scientist agrees with Senate’s reef inquiry

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt said he supports a federal senate inquiry which will test the science underpinning the Queensland Government’s reef management policies.

The inquiry led by the Rural and Regional Affairs Committee will direct the inquiry examining evidence of water quality, current farming practices, and the proposed state government regulations that could jeopardise farm productivity and economic impacts.

Mr Pitt urged people that felt affected by reef management legislation to make a submission by November 8.

The report was due to be brought before the senate on October 1, 2020.

The motion for an inquiry was moved by Queensland senators Susan McDonald and James McGrath on Tuesday and passed 33-30, through crossbench support.

“(They) have listened to the concerns of Queensland sugar cane farmers, who continue to be ignored by the Palaszczuk Government,” Mr Pitt said.

Independent scientist Peter Ridd, who recently held a series of lectures at regional communities about his views on flawed reef science, said he would be making a submission.

“It is exactly what we were hoping the federal government would do,” he said.

“There’s certainly no doubt in my mind the Queensland Government is rushing before they are actually sure of the evidence they have got for the regulations they are going to introduce, especially for the Bundaberg region, where it is just frankly unbelievable that the Burnett and the Mary is going to be included as a reef catchment.

“We will see what they recommend in terms of whether or not there will be a need for more through auditing of the evidence used to create the new reef regulations.”

Farmer and Mackay councillor Martin Bella, Far North QLD Farmer and earth moving contractor Mario Quagliata, Far North QLD Farmer Cameron Vecchio, Dr Peter Ridd and Far North QLD Farmer Peter Jackson, outside Parliament House in Canberra. Dr Peter Ridd has come to parliament, campaigning for some environmental standards on cane farmers to be lifted. He says restrictions on a certain fertiliser is

Dr Ridd rebutted points by James Cook University TropWater researcher Jane Waterhouse, who told the NewsMail that the Burnett Mary’s catchment was important for seagrass, and that a satellite image from the 2013 flood showed Burnett-Mary’s run-off reaching the Great Barrier Reef.

But Dr Ridd said that seagrass did not need special legislation and did not prove a significant connection to the reef.

He said the satellite image showed a “slight discolouration” of the water close to the reef during an extreme weather event, but was not accompanied by data of pesticides or nutrients.

On Wednesday, in the federal house of representatives, minor party MP Bob Katter’s bid for the lower-house to question reef science failed because nobody else seconded his motion.

Mr Katter said the senate inquiry was not enough, and that senators “negotiated the simplest way to achieve nothing whilst looking busy.”

State Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said the senate inquiry showed division in the Morrison Government, considering it was scrutinising its own water quality policies.

Queensland LNP members were questioning legitimate science, she said.

“I have recently written to the Federal Environment Minister and called on her to confirm her commitment to scientifically-based decision making as we work together to protect the Great Barrier Reef.

“This motion is like deja vu for the Morrison Coalition Government.”

Ms McDonald urged people to sign an online petition titled Don’t Cane Our Farmers in protest of the state government’s anti-industry policies.

“The Queensland Labor Government’s attempts to blame our farmers for environmental issues are not only bizarre, they show poor judgment which is the hallmark of this administration.”