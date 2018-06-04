REMOVAL: Charity bin gets the dump from Bargara site

MOVING BINS: Lifeline business manager Andrew Armstrong places items in the donations bin at the East Bundaberg store.

A CHARITY bin which sat on the main stretch of the Bargara entrance has been removed after an ongoing social media debate.

The Lifeline bin, which was situated on Bauer St for more than 15 years, was taken away by the organisation after members of the community became concerned it was turning into more of an eyesore than a helpful donation point.

Lifeline spokesman Andrew Armstrong said it wasn't the first time the issue of people dumping rubbish at charity bin sites had been raised.

"Whenever bins are out they get abused,” he said.

"It is unfortunate because the Bargara one was one of the most prominent because it was on a main stretch of road that people could access easily.

"It brought in a lot of donations.”

Mr Armstrong said the reason charity bins were placed on public land and in view was to increase donations.

"It is disappointing when people dump their rubbish, it is getting terribly frustrating,” he said.

"The reason the bins do well in the community is because people can easily access them to donate.

"We now only have about 14 bins in the whole region, we used to have about 32, nearly all of our public sites are gone.”

Lifeline business manager Andrew Armstrong assists Jaimee Rogers with her donations at the East Bundaberg store. Mike Knott BUN040618LIFELINE3

Mr Armstrong said the decision to remove the Bauer St bin came about after various social media consultations with the public on the Facebook page called Bargara Facebookers.

"It wasn't their criticisms about us as an organisation but more about the rubbish that had been accumulated by people,” he said.

"There was also the underlying message that if the bin wasn't there, the rubbish wouldn't be there.”

"The main sentiment, which I certainly was sympathetic of and supported them on, was that the bin was on a main road and the first thing that was seen when driving in to the area.”

Mr Armstrong said from there, he was approached by Bargara Progress Association's Ian Sinclair and the pair had a discussion on what could be done.

He said the decision was made to move the bin to the Qunaba Waste Management Facility on Potters Rd.

"We now have a bin at the Potters Rd site, we have two out at University Dr tip site as well and we are going to continue to work with the association to try to find a more suitable location,” he said.

BIN: Jenny Wallace posted this photo to Bargara Facebookers of the Bauer St bin. Facebook

Mr Sinclair told the NewsMail he thought the new bin site at Bargara would benefit many people.

"Recently there has been a lot more dumping at the Bauer St bin and although Lifeline have been doing what they can, some of our locals continue to use it as a bit of a tip situation,” he said.

"Now people can offload their reusable things to the bins there as well as take their rubbish to the tip.

"It is extremely good outcome and I am hoping it is a good one for Lifeline too.”

Mr Armstrong said the community spirit and support for Lifeline had made him thankful.

"You know, out of all of the Facebook discussions there were many conversations from community members about what Lifeline do and how we help- many recognised the bins as the start of the fundraising for suicide intervention and prevention,” he said.

"I think one of the things I was comforted with was the support in the community for what we do.

"There is a good understanding of what Lifeline's role is. When I made the decision to shift the bin, the Facebook post was met with a lot of gratification.”