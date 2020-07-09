Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A $400 million waste to energy plant is proposed for Swanbank.
A $400 million waste to energy plant is proposed for Swanbank.
News

200 JOBS: Firm to ‘prove benefits’ of controversial project

Lachlan Mcivor
9th Jul 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 9:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE waste company behind the proposed $400 million waste to energy facility in Ipswich said it will work closely with the community to "prove the benefits" of the project.

Remondis says the facility would create more than 200 jobs during its construction if it is approved, and up to 70 locals jobs once it is operational.

The proposal for Swanbank has been met with fierce opposition, including from Ipswich community groups and former Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller.

Mrs Miller resigned in February but is still a staunch opponent of the proposal, saying it would be detrimental for the city of Ipswich and the health of its residents and the extra jobs would not be worth it.

Queensland's Coordinator-General declared the facility as a coordinated project at the end of last month.

State Development Minister Kate Jones said the decision did not guarantee the proposal would go ahead and it would face the most rigorous assessment process available under Queensland law.

"This is positive news, as it enables detailed and rigorous assessment so the Queensland Government and other stakeholders can weigh up the environmental, economic and social benefits and issues," a Remondis spokesman said.

"It's now a case of working closely with the government and community to prove the benefits, which include less waste landfill, less odour and less greenhouse gas emissions through additional baseload clean energy."

The spokesman said the facility will process up to 500,000 tonnes of waste every year that "can't be used or recycled" and this would "significantly reduce" the need for landfill in Ipswich.

"Similar facilities in Europe have a track record of converting waste to energy, reducing waste-site odour, including in densely populated cities such as Berlin, Paris, Copenhagen and Vienna,' he said.

"We ask people to understand that this is a positive and exciting opportunity to showcase Queensland as a clean energy and resource recovery leader, using world-class technology.

"We'll continue working closely with the community as the approvals process proceeds."

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

More Stories

employment ipswich jobs waste to energy projects
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Bring back bustle’: Ideas to revitalise Bundy’s Bourbong St

        premium_icon ‘Bring back bustle’: Ideas to revitalise Bundy’s Bourbong St

        News A successful businesswoman and fashionista has a few tricks up her sleeve to help give her hometown of Bundaberg a boost.

        NAMED: 63 people appearing in Bundaberg Magistrates Court

        premium_icon NAMED: 63 people appearing in Bundaberg Magistrates Court

        News List of names appearing in court today

        • 9th Jul 2020 7:53 AM
        EXCLUSIVE: Sneak peek inside revamped sports hall

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Sneak peek inside revamped sports hall

        News Work set to start on a new $8.6 million three-storey secondary learning centre at...

        CARAVAN CARNAGE: Photos reveal extent of horror crash

        premium_icon CARAVAN CARNAGE: Photos reveal extent of horror crash

        News Car and caravan roll in horrific crash along the Burnett Hwy.