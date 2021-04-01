REMINDER: The covid restrictions that remain in place for region

Lockdown to lift In Brisbane As QLD Government lifts some Restrictions

While the Greater Brisbane lockdown has been lifted, there are still various restrictions which remain in place to help safeguard Queenslanders.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made the announcement on Thursday morning, stating that Easter was "good to go".

The following restrictions will be in place for two weeks until 12 noon on Thursday 15 April 2021 - this includes anyone in the Wide Bay.

You must continue to carry a mask with you whenever you leave home, and wear it in indoor venues

Queensland Health strongly recommended wearing a mask when outdoors if you are unable to stay more than 1.5m distance from other people, such as busy walkways and thoroughfares.

Masks do not need to be worn in some circumstances, including children under 12 years, if you have certain medical conditions, and in workplaces where it is not safe to do so.

Other restrictions listed on the Premier's social media page include:

• Hospitality venues can open for seated eating and drinking only, and no dancing is allowed

• Private gatherings are restricted to 30 people

• Businesses can re-open with one person per 2m²

• Outdoor events can go ahead with a COVID-safe plan, but masks must be worn if social distancing isn't possible

• Church services will be allowed 100 per cent occupancy with ticketed or allocated seating or adhering to the one per 2m² rule

• Restrictions on aged care, hospitals, disability care and correctional facilities will apply with no personal visitors allowed during this period.

The community is also reminded to check into venues and provide contact details in case authorities need to contact you.

Good hygiene is still paramount in reducing the spread of COVID-19.

Stay home if you are sick, if you have any COVID-19 symptoms, no matter how mild, get tested, stay 1.5 metres away from other people, wash your hands with soap and water, or hand sanitiser and leave a location if it is crowded.

For more information click here.

