Fire crews at St Mary’s, after a fire destroyed the church earlier this week.
News

Remembering St Mary’s: First Sunday mass since church destroyed

Rhylea Millar
14th Feb 2020 3:00 PM
MEMBERS of the community are invited to attend a meeting to share memories of St Mary’s Catholic Church.

Participants will gather at St Patrick’s Church and tell stories or share memories of occasions spent at the church, over a cup of tea or coffee.

Sunday mass will be held at St Patrick’s Church at 9am and the meeting will commence afterwards, from 10.30am.

St Mary’s Church was destroyed after a 43-year-old man from Bundaberg West set fire to premises, on February 11.

The church, on the corner of Barolin St and Boston St, was first built in 1955.

Everyone is welcome to attend the event on Sunday.

