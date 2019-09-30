Menu
TRAGIC: Kazzandra Widders was one of the women killed by a car in Nambucca Heads on the weekend.
News

Remembering 'one of a kind' girl killed in car tragedy

Sam Flanagan
by
30th Sep 2019 9:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE of the victims of the horrific incident in Nambucca Heads over the weekend has been identified as Kazzandra Widders.

Kazzandra's brother Harold Widders spoke to Seven News following the incident. 

"(The car) did a U-turn, went up the gutter and took out my sister," Mr Widders said. 

"I took the keys out of the ignition and tried lifting up the car and I couldn't... I couldn't lift it." 

Tributes flowed for the dead 20-year-old on social media.

'Why did it have to be you?" one woman wrote.

"This just doesn't feel real. You have left us all numb, you were the one that was there for me when I needed you. 

"Kazzandra I have so many special memories with you that I thought we could make more in our lifetime, why did god have to take you from us?"

Friends and family also left tributes on the post. 

"She was definitely one of a kind, always happy go lucky and always had a smile on her face," one person wrote. 

"RIP my girl may you rest in paradise."  

A woman is facing Kemspey Local Court today over the incident. 

Coffs Coast Advocate

