Remembering Childers backpacker fire 18 years on

HORROR BLAZE: Firefighters on the balcony of The Palace Backpackers Hostel in the early hours. Mike Knott BUN

EIGHTEEN years ago today, tragedy struck.

And while the township of Childers has rebuilt since the devastating backpacker fire, the images of ashen faces is yet to be extinguished from the minds of locals.

The Childers Palace Backpackers Hostel fire claimed 15 lives on June 23, 2000.

Bundaberg Regional Council Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor, who was mayor of the Isis Shire Council at the time of the fire, said while it was 18 years ago "it doesn't always feel like it”.

"We still remember,” Cr Trevor said.

"Survivors have been back visiting.

"Some bring their families.”

Cr Trevor said the event would always be remembered by the township and those who survived the blaze.

"I could see the backpackers sitting on the street covered with blankets staring up at the hostel, almost willing their friends out of it,” he previously told the NewsMail.

Cr Trevor quickly spoke with emergency service crews at the scene who delivered sombre news. "They said, 'We've got a real bad one here,' and that's how the day started.”

Despite the devastating events that transpired, the town became known for how it responded.

An aerial view of the Palace Backpackers hostel the day of the fire, June 23, 2000. Photo: NewsMail NewsMail

"We had a lot of survivors that did not have anywhere to live,” he said.

"The Isis Cultural Centre had just been upgraded so we decided that was the best place for them.

"The only people that could go in that building were the backpackers and that place became their refuge.”

Cr Trevor said the way the community united to help the backpackers was heartwarming to watch.

In October 2002, with countless members of the Childers community rallying together to support survivors and the families of the victims, the Palace Memorial Building was reopened in a moving ceremony attended by 12 families who had relatives killed in the fire.