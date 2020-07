Forces sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn in a photo taken in 2009. Photo Shaun Curry.

The dulcet tones were a welcome escape and a beacon of hope for wartime Britons.

Just as morale lifting as any Churchill speech Vera Lynn’s songs are a lasting testimony to on the nations spirit and her love for its people.

Michael Wouters, North Bundaberg