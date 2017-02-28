Remember when the Queen came to Bundy?

Doug Rattray being presented to Queen Elizabeth, 1954. Photo courtesy of Picture Bundaberg

DO you remember when the Queen visited Bundaberg?

Well Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk wants you to share your memories of Queen Elizabeth II's visit to Bundaberg and Queensland in 1954.

"The Queen's visit to our State in 1954 was historic and her visit uplifted spirits with a number of regional cities, like Rockhampton, recovering from floods,” the Premier said.

"I would like to collate these and present in a bound copy to the Queen next month.” Send yours to QueenVisitMemories @ministerial.qld.gov.au.