MNCCI Nursing and Service Delivery Manager Jill Harrington (left) with the 10 vital signs monitors donated by the community. Representing the donors are Gary Hutchinson from Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour Daybreak, Tony Lawlor from Coffs Harbour Prostate Cancer Support Group, Mike Blewitt of Coffs City Rotary, Mark Spencer and Liz Donnan of Daybreak Rotary and Rosemary Hepworth of the Rotary Club o
News

‘REMARKABLE’: World-first cancer project on the Coffs Coast

Jasmine Minhas
24th Sep 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:42 AM
A WORLD-FIRST cancer project has reached its final milestone on the Coffs Coast.

The three-year Rotary project is now complete with a total of 10 state-of-the-art vital signs monitors having been donated to the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute (MNCCI).

No other cancer centre in the world has such a system, but three years on, the Coffs Coast initiative is being rolled out at other cancer centres.

"This project has involved input from technical experts in Asia and the United States, working with our team to deliver what was just an idea four years ago," MNCCI Nursing and Service Delivery Manager Jill Harrington said.

The monitors, which cost $8,800 each, use wireless technology to record patient observations - such as blood pressure, pulse rate and respiration - to a central oncology-specific electronic medical records system.

Overall the $88,000 project has eliminated transcription errors and has improved nursing and clinical staff efficiency, and provides 'real time' data to assist doctors in their decision-making.

The Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour recently donated the final monitor, after contributing four others.

Also supporting the project were the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour South, which donated two monitors, Coffs Harbour City Rotary Club, Coffs Harbour Prostate Cancer Support Group and Coffs resident Linda Kirkwood.

Ms Harrington said the project was only possible because Rotary had come on board to fund the monitors.

"The vision and technical know-how certainly played a role, but it quite simply could not have happened without the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour Daybreak taking a lead in partnering with us and bringing other clubs and individuals on board," she said.

"It's a remarkable feat; a world first and we couldn't be more grateful for the faith Rotary showed in this project.

"The arrival of the final monitor was an opportunity to bring the various club representatives together with the prostate cancer support group and our team to say well done and, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you."

cancer cancer care coffs harbour health campus healthcare mid north coast cancer institute rotary rotary club
Coffs Coast Advocate

