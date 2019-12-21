Remains of missing Bundy diver found south of Coffs Harbour
NEW South Wales Police have identified a human leg bone which was located on a beach south of Coffs Harbour earlier this week as a 38-year-old Bundaberg man, Andrew Page.
Shortly after 2pm (Tuesday 17 December 2019), police were called to North Beach at “Mylestom after reports a member of the public found a leg bone on the beach.
Officers attached to Coffs/Clarence Police District arrived shortly after and commenced inquiries,” a NSW Police Force spokesperson said.
“After forensic examinations, the leg bone has been identified as belonging to a 38-year-old Bundaberg man who failed to resurface after a free dive in Queensland waters in November.”
On day three of the search for Mr Page, it was reported that he was one of three people on board a vessel heading back into Bundaberg after an overnight trip, when they stopped on the way back for one more dive and didn’t resurface.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.