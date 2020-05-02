Relief needed to stop ‘second wave’ of closures

Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce president Tim Sayre is concerned about a second wave of business closures after stimulus support measures stop.

HAVING bore the brunt of COVID-19 restrictions, the business sector is now looking to the future and how they will recover from the impacts of the virus.

Throughout this pandemic some businesses have closed while others adapted in an effort to survive amid this health crisis.

While the region has seen good patient recovery results and no new coronavirus cases in the region for two weeks, Bundaberg and District Chamber of Commerce president Tim Sayre said the major concern for many businesses was cash flow and cash reserves.

“Business still need to find the money for their pay runs and the JobKeeper payments are yet to be reimbursed, so these payments come out of cash reserves, what are left of them, or as the Governments suggest, see you bank.

“Unfortunately we are hearing reports of increased interest rate charges, which, if true is infuriating, and on the down side for business, these loans will need to be paid back, which only increases the ongoing burden for business.

“Money is still needed for ongoing items such as rent, utilities and stock.”

Mr Sayre said the bills don’t stop just because people have stopped shopping.

“Business are often reluctant to negotiate with their landlords as the concern is they will be faced with a large bill to pay at the end of this,” he said.

“We do encourage all businesses that are suffering to speak with your landlord sooner rather than later.”

He said their other concern was a second wave, and not of COVID-19.

“We are talking about a second wave of business closures after the stimulus measures have finished,” Mr Sayre said.

“The government has done a fantastic job of implementing social distancing and encouraging people to stay home, and this was essential to ensure we didn’t have viral rates like other countries.

“But coming out of this crisis, we need to ensure that people are comfortable returning to supporting small business and spending again.”

He said if the stimulus and support packages are removed too soon or weren’t sufficient for the weeks and months ahead, then more businesses will hit the wall and close permanently.

With the Wide Bay unemployment rate rising, Mr Sayre said a second wave of business closures was the last thing Bundaberg needed.

He said local businesses were working through many situations, with some likening it to the stages of grief.

“The last couple of months have been very stressful for businesses across all sectors as we saw customers numbers and spending drop significantly almost overnight,” he said.

“Businesses were forced to let go staff, some who were seen as family, while the support packages were developed and then finally delivered, and still much confusion resides around some of these stimulus packages, particularly in regards to the State government support.”

Mr Sayre said if the State Government was serious about restarting the Queensland economy then they need to support businesses across Queensland.

“As they are fond of saying, business is the backbone of the economy, and at the moment, that backbone is broken and twisted in ways the Government can’t really comprehend,” he said.

“I know – apparently we are all in this together, but our politicians still take home their pay packets, without needing to worry if they have to draw back on their super to put food on the table or if the business that you have put your dreams into will be here at the end of all this.”

The measures Mr Sayre is hoping to see to help businesses recover include loan packages, grants and wage subsidies among others to allow businesses to continue to trade and continue to employ staff.

“These measures are essential for ensuring that we keep as many people employed in local businesses as possible and we keep the local business community afloat,” he said.

“The shovel-ready programs are about delivering essential infrastructure work and investment into the regions.

“This investment allows for not only the delivery of often essential infrastructure, but provides additional cash injections into those communities.”

Mr Sayre said for local businesses it meant the stimulation of ancillary services to support these development works, services such as accommodation and catering right through to vehicle maintenance, tourism and general retail.