There was a good crowd at the Bundaberg Show in 2019. Picture: Mike Knott.
Relief funds for show societies

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
26th Jun 2020 12:30 PM
AGRICULTURAL show societies in the Hinkler electorate are eligible for COVID-19 recovery funding.

Federal Member Keith Pitt said local shows could receive up to $70,000 under the Supporting Agricultural Shows program. This is fantastic news for the many hardworking show society volunteers in the Hinkler electorate who because of COVID-19 were unable to stage a show for their communities this year,” Mr Pitt said.

“Funding is also being provided to support the cancelled agricultural shows in our capital cities meet sunk costs and this is important as royal shows are a major opportunity for rural and regional Australians to showcase their produce and livestock to a wider audience.”

Mr Pitt said the funds would be paid next year, and he urged agricultural societies to check their eligibility. He said the program also provided $100,000 to Agricultural Shows Australia for its National Rural Ambassador competition for 2020 and 2021. “This funding complements the Australian Government’s existing $20 million Regional Agricultural Show Development Grants Program and will be provided under the $1 billion Relief and Recovery Fund.”

Bundaberg News Mail

